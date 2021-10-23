T20 World Cup: Family pods keep spectators in Abu Dhabi socially distanced

The social distancing measures in the ongoing T20 World Cup are being well taken care of as South Africa and Australia kicked off the Super 12 stage on Saturday.

Australia and South Africa locked horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The stadium has fenced areas on the grass bank in which four people can be seated together. Fans can easily enjoy the game without being in close contact with other spectators.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the socially distanced family pods during the Australia vs South Africa game.

"We had to take a moment to admire these socially distanced family pods that fans are taking in #AUSvSA from!" ICC posted a video on Instagram Meanwhile, in the match Australia restricted South Africa to 118/9 and then chased down the target in 19.4 overs to start their T20 campaign with a victory.

