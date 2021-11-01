T20 World Cup: England put in for the first time as Sri Lanka opt to field

Dasun Shanaka called it right and decided that Sri Lanka will field first against England in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

"We've got an advantage because our batsmen and bowlers know the conditions," said Shanaka, the Sri Lankan captain, as England play at the venue for the first time. "The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. The youngsters will gain with this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here."

Eoin Morgan, the English captain, said that he would have bowled first, too. "It's a different challenge tonight, change in conditions and against a challenging opposition. Everyone has pulled well and are fresh. It's extremely important, we have played as a group and that's the way we will go," he said.

Both teams go unchanged.

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 07:11 PM IST