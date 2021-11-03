T20 World Cup: England pacer Tymal Mills ruled out due to thigh strain; Reece Topley added to the squad

England fast bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain, the ECB said in a release on Wednesday.



Mills sustained the injury bowling in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Sri Lanka on Monday in Sharjah. Results of the scan on Tuesday night revealed the extent of the injury.

The left-armer was seen walking out clutching his right leg and didn't take further part in the game.

Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added to the squad following his role as travelling reserve. England are almost assured of a spot in the semi-finals.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:44 PM IST