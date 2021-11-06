e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 07:15 PM IST

T20 World Cup: England opt to field against South Africa; Mark Wood in for his first game

Eoin Morgan opted to field keeping in mind the dew factor
England captain Eoin Morgan (2nd from left) and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (2nd from right) at the toss in the T20 World Cup. | Photo: Twitter/T20 World Cup

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and inserted South Africa in to bat in their Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

"Looks like a good wicket, dew will play a role here, as he saw against Sri Lanka," said Morgan. "It's a different challenge to play here, we saw an unbelievable innings from Jos Buttler the other day. We'll have to give our best in every match."

Temba Bavuma, the South African captain, said, "We were looking to bowl as well, but now we need to start well with the bat and then try and defend it. We need to do well in the batting powerplay, lay a foundation and then plan ahead."

South Africa went with an unchanged team while England brought Mark Wood to replace the injured Tymal Mills.

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

