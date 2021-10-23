T20 World Cup: England opt to bowl against West Indies

England won the toss and inserted West Indies to bat in the Group 1 clash in Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan left out Sam Billings, David Willey, Tom Curran and Mark Wood from their XI while keeping Dawid Malan. "Batting second is a safety net in case dew does come into it. The balance with Livingstone and Ali gives us three seamers and three spinners," said Morgan

"We would have bowled. Russell is fit. First World Cup for Pooran, McCoy. With the combination of our team we do not depend on Russell bowling 4 overs every game," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. The defending champions left out Oshane Thomas, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:18 PM IST