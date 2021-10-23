T20 World Cup: England canter to six-wicket win against West Indies after mini-collapse

England lost four wickets in their 56-run chase before cantering home to a six-wicket win against West Indies in the Super 12 stage of Group 1 of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

With this win, England defeated West Indies at the men's T20 World Cup for the first time in six games.

Chasing 56, England started off decently but soon lost two wickets. While Jason Roy was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul at the start of the third over, Jonny Bairstow departed six balls later leaving England at 30/2.

England lost two more wickets during their chase as Moeen Ali was run out while Liam Livingstone got dismissed as Akeal Hosein took a catch off his own bowling in the seventh over.

In the end, Buttler and Morgan made sure England don't suffer any further hiccups as the side cruised to victory in the ninth over.

Earlier, put into bat first, West Indies got off to a bad start that only worsened as the game progressed. West Indies lost three wickets in the first five overs as England bowlers came firing on cylinders.

The Kieron Pollard-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 44/7 in the 11th over. West Indies had some hopes from Pollard and Russell but the duo also met the same fate as they folded for 55 in 14.2 overs.

Brief Scores: West Indies 55/10 in 14.2 overs (Chris Gayle 13; Adil Rashid 4-2, Moeen Ali 2-17) lost to England 56/4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24*; Akeal Hosein 2-24) by six wickets

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:00 PM IST