T20 World Cup: Check out Aakash Chopra's befitting reply after Pakistani actress says BCCI 'bought' match

A power-packed batting display from the Indian batters and then a spirited bowling performance helped the Men in Blue thrash Afghanistan by 66 runs in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Minutes after the match, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of "buying" the match.

"BCCI bought a good match," she replied to a tweet by former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra. He had earlier congratulated Team India after winning their first game of the tournament. "This is how it is done. India played like India. #T20WorldCup #IndvAfg," he had tweeted.

Later, Chopra gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani actress. "If only closed minds came with closed mouths," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, India will resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, in Dubai on Friday.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.

The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli's band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan has already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2. However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up.

India will, though, look to focus on what is within their control and not get bogged down by the talks around scenarios and eventualities.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:26 PM IST