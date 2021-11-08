T20 World Cup: Calf tear rules England opener Jason Roy out of the competition

Opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the Men's T20 World Cup due to a torn calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday. James Vince will replace him in the squad.

Roy pulled up his calf when taking a single in England's loss against South Africa on Saturday. He was gutted having to hobble out of the innings and was seen being disappointed in the dressing room. He had gone for scans on Sunday.

"I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow," said Roy in a statement.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

"The rehab has already started, and even though I’ve torn my calf, I’m going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."

England have qualified for the semi-final and will face New Zealand on Wednesday.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:42 PM IST