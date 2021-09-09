T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes out, Tymal Mills in as England names 15-member squad; check out full list of players

London: Ben Stokes was left out and fast bowler Tymal Mills brought back in the side as England announced their squad for Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Stokes is taking an indefinite break from cricket to manage his mental health and recover from a finger injury he endured in April. The star all-rounder came back in July to lead a scratch English team to a brilliant 3-0 win over Pakistan while the senior players were isolating during a coronavirus outbreak.

Stokes’ absence is a setback to England's chances of adding the 20-over world title to the 50-over world title that he played a major in during the 2019 WC.

England has until Oct. 10 to finalize its 15-man squad and coach Chris Silverwood said this week he'll leave it as late as possible to check on Stokes' availability for the mega event next month in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. But if he changes his mind, he is not expected to be included unless there's an injury.

Meanwhile, Mills was picked despite last representing England in February 2017. He's effectively in for Jofra Archer, who is out for the year after elbow surgery. Mills helped Sussex reach the T20 Blast final, and the Southern Brave win the inaugural Hundred.

"He has all the skills to succeed at this level," Silverwood said in a statement.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage. We can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament." Another left-arm seamer, David Willey, was also in after being axed late for the newly qualified Archer before the victorious Cricket World Cup campaign.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (AP) APA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 05:34 PM IST