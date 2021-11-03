T20 World Cup: Batters come to party against Afghanistan as India post tall score

Half centuries from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma followed by quickfire cameos from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pant helped India post 210 for two, the highest total in this T20 World Cup, against Afghanistan in their Super 12 clash in Dubai on Wednesday.

Batting first after Afghanistan won the toss, the intent from both the openers Sharma and Rahul was up there from the go. Sharma began the assault hitting Mohammad Nabi over mid off. Rahul then hit Sharafuddin Ashraf, who came in for the retired Asghar Afghan, for a six and a four and Sharma hit him for a four.

In the first five overs, India raced to 52 for none, before a superb last over in the powerplay by Hamid Hassan placed India at 53 for no loss. But the opening pair managed to find boundaries at regular intervals and were on 85 after ten overs.

Overs 12, 13 and 14 went for 16, 12 and 16 and it was clear that both Rahul and Sharma, batting well past their half centuries, had changed gears. They raced past the 100-run mark and at 140, had registered the highest opening partnership for them in T20 World Cups.

Karim Janat finally managed to find the breakthrough, when Sharma on 74 off 47, miscued one to covers. None for 140 then became two for 147 in a space of 11 balls as Rahul was bowled by Gulbadin Naib for 69, when he attempted a scoop.

That is when Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, both of whom struggled to time the shots in the previous games, got together. With Afghanistan increasingly under pressure, the pair freed their arms and hit boundaries for fun. They added an unbeaten 63 in just 21 balls taking India past 200.

Brief Scores: India 210/2 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 74, KL Rahul 69) vs Afghanistan

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:21 PM IST