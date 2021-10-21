T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opt to bat first against PNG

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in their Group B league game of the T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on Thursday in Oman.

"Looks like a very good wicket to bat on, so would like to put on a good total on the board. We have had a good chat, we have a good team and haven't played our best game yet," said Mahmudullah.

Meanwhile, Asad Vala, the PNG captain said, "Exciting times for us. Nothing to lose and we have a lot of freedom to give it everything."

"We were looking to bat first as well. The top-order hasn't done really well and the lower-order has done really well. We haven't batted well for 20 overs and we'll look to do that today."

Bangladesh have fielded an unchanged XI, while PNG have made two changes to their playing XI, with Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu coming in for Tony Ura and Nosaina Pokana.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

PNG: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:38 PM IST