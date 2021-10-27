T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opt to bat first against England

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat against England in their Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them," said Mahmudullah.

England captain, Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, said that they wouldn't mind chasing. "We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt. The scars of past motivate you for the future," he said.

While England went unchanged from their last game, Bangladesh brought in Shoriful Islam in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:14 PM IST