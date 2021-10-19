T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opt to bat against Oman

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat first in their Group B clash against Oman at Al Amerat on Tuesday.

In their first match, the team in green had opted to field first, citing dew as a factor. Mahmudullah, though, said that despite the dew, he wanted them to post a total and gain some confidence.

"Dew is a factor and it's been in our consideration. But we'd like to have a good total on the board. Batting wise we didn't build enough partnerships. Today's another opportunity," said the Bangladesh skipper.

They brought in Mohammad Naim in place of opener Soumya Sarkar.

Oman also replaced the injured Khawar Ali with Fayyaz Butt.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:16 PM IST