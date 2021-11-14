T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl, New Zealand bring Tim Seifert in for Devon Conway

Aaron Finch, Australia captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

"We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball," said Finch, before reflecting on the semi-final. "The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampas has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue."

Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand said that they would have liked to bowl first too, before adding, "It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. It is a shame that Conway misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand."

While Australia went ahead unchanged, the injured Devon Conway was replaced by Tim Seifert by New Zealand.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 07:08 PM IST