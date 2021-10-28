T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against Sri Lanka; Theekshana fit and in the XI

Australia won the coin toss for the first time in Dubai and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in their Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

"Looks like a really nice wicket, it's not going to change a huge amount. Not quite hot as it usually is in Dubai. Try and defend well really early and chasing it down later on," said Aaron Finch, captain of Australia.

Dasun Shanaka said that Sri Lanka would have bowled first as well. "We have to accept it and perform to our standards. Boys are prepared," he said.

While Australia went in with an unchanged team, despite an injury scare to Mitchell Starc, Sri Lanka brought in a fit Maheesh Theekshana for Binura Fernando.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:14 PM IST