T20 World Cup: Australia opener David Warner says that his form isn't a concern and he finds people talking about it funny

Australia batter David Warner has brushed aside concerns about his batting form in the T20 World Cup. He was first dropped as captain and then as a batter also by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. In the warm-ups of the T20 World Cup, Warner had single-digit returned before he scored 14 in Australia’s win over South Africa.

“From my perspective, I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny,” Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I've played hardly any cricket and then in the IPL, I had two games and then they basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack.”

The left-handed batter was confidence in his preparation and said that he is raring to go.

“From my perspective, that's fine. And warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. The other day (against South Africa) I got my benchmark back with where I should be with my feet and everything," he added.

"I feel like I'm in a good space, I'm hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn't be any more ready to go. The other day (against South Africa) I felt like I was one boundary away from having a good inning.”

Australia next game is against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:25 PM IST