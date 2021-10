Shakib Al Hasan starred with the ball after his knock of 46 off 37 balls as Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs in their Group A T20 World Cup clash at Al Amerat in Oman on Thursday. PNG ended their competition with three loss in as many games while it was the biggest win for Bangladesh in T20Is.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:58 PM IST