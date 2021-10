A smashing half century from Najibullah Zadran and forties from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai helped Afghanistan post 190/4 against Scotland in their Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:13 PM IST