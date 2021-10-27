e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

No clean chit in Devendra Fadnavis govt’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, clarifies MVA govt Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:03 PM IST

WATCH VIDEO: A dream first over by Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Ruben Trumpelmann gave away just two wides and picked up three wickets in Namibia's match against Scotland
FPJ Web Desk
Ruben Trumpelmann (2nd from left) is hogged by his Namibia team-mates. | Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Ruben Trumpelmann (2nd from left) is hogged by his Namibia team-mates. | Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Advertisement

Ruben Trumpelmann gave a dream start for Namibia against Scotland in their Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With a peach of a delivery to begin the match, Trumpelmann bowled a full ball just outside off with a bit of movement in. George Munsey looked to poke it to the off side and ended up playing it on to the stumps. A legal ball, sandwiched by two wides later, the left-arm seamer got one to go straight on outside off, which Calum MacLeod edged to the wicket-keeper.

On the very next ball, captain Richie Berrington got a proper inswinger, and was hit on his front pad, going past his defense. The umpire gave it out, Berrington reviewed but didn’t succeed.

WATCH: Is this the craziest first over in T20 World Cup history?

Scotland were reduced to three wickets for two runs in the first over - both the runs courtesy wide balls. It was the first time three wickets were picked up in the first over of a T20I.

After Scotland faced a mighty trial by spin against Sri Lanka in the previous match, their top order was undone by seam at the start of their second Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland were asked to bat first by Namibia, who won the toss.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal