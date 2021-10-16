T20 World Cup 2021: Which is the only team to have won the title twice?

The India vs Pakistan Super 12s Group 2 game at the men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on October 24 in Dubai. The inaugural edition winner India will open their campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

In 2021, the first round of the tournament will see eight teams in two groups — the top two teams in either group move to the Super 12 stage. Host Oman, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea are in Group A. Former champion Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia are in Group B.

The final will be played in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 marked as a reserve day.

The Super 12s contain 2016 finalists West Indies and England in Group 1 alongside Australia and South Africa. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are slotted in Group 2.

Originated in 2007, there have been six tournaments since then and the 2021 edition in the UAE will be seventh as it couldn't be held as planned in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The inaugural edition was held in South Africa and India lifted the championship under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.

The second edition (2009) was held in England, and Pakistan lifted the trophy. In 2010, West Indies hosted the event and England won the cup. In 2012, Sri Lanka hosted the event and West Indies was the winner.

In 2014, Bangladesh hosted the ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka defeated India to lift the championship. In 2016, the event was held in India and West Indies lifted the trophy for the second time.

In those six tournaments, there have been five different winners. Unsurprisingly given some of their recent performances in T20 cricket, Australia have never won a T20 World Cup and have only made the final once.

Which team has won T20 World Cup trophy twice?

In the six editions held so far, West Indies is the only team to have won the trophy twice. No nation has enjoyed so much success as the West Indies in ICC T20 World Cup, with the side winning the trophy two times -- in 2012 (beat Sri Lanka) and 2016 (beat England). The 2016 ICC World Twenty20 declared a total prize money pool of $10 million for the tournament, 33% more than the 2014 edition.

Ahead of the mega event, West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard recently expressed that his side enjoys playing the shortest format of the game and will try to prove why they continue to be one of the best in the T20Is. They won it in 2012/13 at home and 2015/16 in India where they proceeded to beat the favourites, India and England, in the semifinals and the finals.

The current side is missing one of their most influential T20 players, Marlon Samuels. He was their best player in the finals of both events but will not be there for the upcoming tournament. Nevertheless, the players in the squad are more than capable of destroying their opponents.

There’s a perfect mixture of youth and experience in the WI team which is eager to secure more trophies for the West Indies in the T20I format. One of their strengths is their six-hitting ability, which is extremely important in the 20-over games, right from the first batsman and down to the lower order.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:57 AM IST