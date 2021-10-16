T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

The ICC T20 World Cup starts with the qualifiers from October 17 and India vs Pakistan Super 12s Group 2 game will be played on October 24 in Dubai. The inaugural edition winner India will open their campaign against their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

In 2021, the first round of the tournament will see eight teams in two groups — the top two teams in either group move to the Super 12 stage. Host Oman, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea are in Group A. Former champion Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia are in Group B.

The final will be played in Dubai on November 14, with November 15 marked as a reserve day.

The Super 12s contain 2016 finalists West Indies and England in Group 1 alongside Australia and South Africa. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are slotted in Group 2.

The Indian team has been announced and looks a settled unit. Ahead of the mega sport event, here's a look at 5 Indian players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli:

While Kohli has already announced to stepped down as India’s T20 skipper after the World Cup, this makes the tournament even more important for the Indian skipper. As a skipper, Kohli is yet to win a World Cup title and this is the only last chance to change that record. Kohli himself has been in good form with the bat as well.

He has further confirmed that he will open the batting along with Rohit Sharma. This gives him enough time to score runs and help India set defendable targets.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Ravindr Jadeja stocks in white-ball cricket have certainly seen a sharp rise, thanks to his stellar performances as a batsman. He can be entrusted with the role of a finisher in the T20 World Cup. Notably, his recent form in the IPL gives the team all the more belief to trust him to perform in that role. His form with the ball and on the field is always an asset for the Indian team. His contribution and form will be massive for the Indian team.

He certainly provides a lot more balance in the squad. Keeping in mind his contribution in all facets of the game, it’s unlikely that he is going to miss out in any of the games for India in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma:

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is likely to take over the reins as India’s T20I skipper. One of the senior players in the team, the onus will be on him as well to score runs for his team. In the 2019 World Cup, he had a good time with the bat and so he may replicate his form in this mega event.

Talking about the current IPL season, Rohit finished the season with 381 runs from 13 games.

Jasprit Bumrah:

In the ICC T20 World Cup event, Bumrah will lead India’s pace attack after he ended the IPL 2021 season with 21 wickets to his credit. A similar season in the ICC T20 World Cup would certainly boost India’s chances to win the title.

Bumrah has been the go-to bowler for Kohli at the international level and Rohit at the IPL level. In the last few years, he has grown into a much matured bowler.

KL Rahul:

Rahul is at the peak of his powers across all formats, so it is imperative for the team to utilise his services to the maximum. The 29-year-old, who resurrected his Test career in England, was in in his stupendous form in the IPL yet again. Notably, after winning the Orange Cap last year, he is in the lead this year as well, having amassed 626 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 138.8.

KL Rahul is likely to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the tournament. Given the kind of form he is, he is expected to play a massive role for India in the batting department.

He has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the shortest format and has an outstanding record for India as well.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:41 AM IST