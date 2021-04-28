T20 World Cup 2021: ICC keeps UAE on standby as a backup venue due to COVID-19 outburst in India

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is set to be held in India later this year, but the second wave of Covid-19 in the country has put BCCI’s plan of conducting the event in jeopardy.

According to reports, UAE has been kept on standby as a backup venue for ICC T20I World Cup 2021 if the marquee event cannot be conducted in India due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

While ICC always has a back-up venue when it comes to organising big tournaments, it is likely that the T20 World Cup could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve in India in the next few months.

The ICC team of officials that was to visit India for a recce during the ongoing Indian Premier League cancelled its visit due to the horrific COVID-19 situation in India.

As of now, the ICC is closely monitoring the situation in India. According to sources, the ICC hasn’t yet made up its mind since the situation in India is expected to get better and the World Cup is still over five months away.

BCCI is conducting IPL 2021 while the country is battling a monumental rise in COVID positive cases. More than 3 lakh cases have been reported everyday for almost a week now.

Few international players like Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa have already left the IPL midway in order to return back to their home country.

ICC T20 World Cup was earlier planned to be held in Australia last year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed. Later, India was selected to host the event. The tournament is set to be held in India during October-November later this year.