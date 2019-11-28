Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament: Mumbai knocked out despite win

Surat: Washington Sundar and M Siddharth spun a web around Jharkhand as Tamil Nadu registered an eight-wicket win in their last Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

However, domestic giants Mumbai, despite its 22-run win in the last Super League game, failed to make it to the semi-finals as it needed to restrict Punjab below 150 after scoring a massive 243-3 in 20 overs.

Punjab managed to score 221/6 in pursuit of 244 as Mumbai's dream to qualify was shattered. So, from Group A, Haryana and Rajasthan have made it to the semis.

Rajasthan, on a better net run rate, made it to the last four, pipping Maharashtra as the two had same points after four games. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have made it to the last four from Group B. The semi-finals of the national T20 championship will be played on Friday.

While Tamil Nadu will take on Rajasthan, Karnataka will clash with Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Siddharth (4-18) and off-spinner Sundar (3-10) ran through the Jharkhand batting lineup, as they bundled them out for just 85, which Tamil Nadu later chased down in 13.5 overs.

Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary's decision to bat first was proven wrong by Sundar and Siddharth's magic with the ball.

Tiwary (24 off 27 balls) and wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar (19 off 25 balls) showed some spine even as the rest of the Jharkhand batsmen faltered in the crucial game.

Jharkhand were reeling at 29-3 and their innings never quite gathered steam, as Tamil Nadu picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Kumar Deobrat (1), Virat Singh (2), Supriyo Chakraborty (8) and Utkarsh Singh (5) fell cheaply, as Jharkhand's wickets collapsed like a pack of cards.

Spinners R Sai Kishore (1-15) and Murugan Ashwin (1- 13) also played their parts to perfection. For Tamil Nadu, the chase began on a horrendous note, as they lost their in-form opener C Hari Nishaanth (7) early.

Brief Scores

Jharkhand 85 all out (S Tiwary 24, S Kumar 19; M Siddharth 4-18) lost to Tamil Nadu 86/2 (W Sundar 38 n.o, S Khan 24; U Singh 1-21) by eight wickets.

Rajasthan 133/7 (D Chahar 55 n.o, R Bishnoi 36; S Bhati 2-20) bt Delhi 131/9 (R Pant 30, Lalit Yadav 30; Arjit Gupta 3-12, Khaleel Ahmed 2-20) by two runs.

Maharashtra 167/5 (Rahul Tripathi 61; Vijay Zol 38; Sumit Kumar 3-32) beat Haryana 165/7 (Shivam Chauhan 33, Himanshu Rana 28, Rahul Tewatia 28; Azim Kazi 2-21) by two runs.

Mumbai 243/3 (Shreyas Iyer 80 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 80; Harpreet Singh Brar 2-43) beat Punjab 221/6 (Shubman Gill 78, Abhishek Sharma 47, Tushar Deshpande 2-35, Shubham Ranjane 2-40) by 22 runs.