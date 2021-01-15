Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar makes debut for Mumbai against Haryana

Legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for the senior Mumbai side against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC on Friday.

Arjun received a maiden call-up for the Mumbai squad in the tournament. Having failed to break into the XI in the first couple of game, Arjun -- a left-arm pacer -- got an opportunity in Mumbai's third game of the competition.

Earlier, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side faced an eight-wicket defeat against Kerala in their previous game on Wednesday.

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a 37-ball century to power Kerala to a sublime eight-wicket victory over Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The batsman played an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off just 54 balls to help Kerala chase a massive target of 197 runs.

Mumbai, who are a part of Elite Group E in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, endured a tough start. The side lost both its opening games and are taking part in their third match against Haryana, who have won both their opening matches.

Kerala and Delhi, who are also a part of Group E, have also won both their games so far.