Sweetest Hitman Ever: Check out Rohit Sharma's adorable gesture for his daughter

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians shared a video of the batsman making adorable gestures at someone in the stands. Guess who was he talking to? It was his cute daughter and lucky mascot Samaira along with his wife Ritika.
The endearing video was taken during the India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the game comfortably by 67 runs and also pocketed the 3-match series, 2-1.
Watch Video:
Twitter soon flooded with replies to the video and most fans guessed it right.
Rohit Sharma has ended 2019 as the joint highest run-getters in T20 internationals along with Indian captain Virat Kohli.
In what was India's last T20I of the year on Wednesday evening, Rohit scored a brilliant 71 runs while Virat scored 70* as a result of which both are tied at 2,633 runs each in T20Is.
The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.
While Virat has scored 24 half centuries in his T20I career so far, Rohit has hit 19 fifties.
India are now scheduled to play three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning Sunday in Chennai. After that, they will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka in early January next year.
(With Input from Agencies)
