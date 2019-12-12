Sweetest Hitman Ever: Check out Rohit Sharma's adorable gesture for his daughter

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians shared a video of the batsman making adorable gestures at someone in the stands. Guess who was he talking to? It was his cute daughter and lucky mascot Samaira along with his wife Ritika.

The endearing video was taken during the India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India won the game comfortably by 67 runs and also pocketed the 3-match series, 2-1.

Watch Video: