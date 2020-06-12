Swara Bhasker asks Daren Sammy what if someone used the 'N' word 'out of love', check out his classy response

"I'm please to say that I've had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him," Sammy tweeted.

"In hindsight, asking for apology, I shouldn't have even done that. If me and my team-mates have done something not intentionally, but now I realise that could be deemed or termed as something that could be hurtful to a team-mate of mine," he later told 'ESPNCricinfo'.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the player he is in touch with.

Sammy's allegation of being addressed with a racist a nickname was lent credence by an old social media post of his then SRH teammate Ishant Sharma in which 'Kalu' was used to identify the West Indian in a group photograph.