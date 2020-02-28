Suspended Pak batsman Umar Akmal asked to return PSL paycheque

Karachi: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal, who has been suspended pending an anti-corruption investigation for failing to report a spot-fixing approach, has been told to return the payment cheque he received prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League.

According to official sources, Umar, like all other players in the league, was paid 70 per cent of his total contract amount for representing Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

"He has now been asked to return the amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board as he stands suspended from the PSL and all other cricket activities until the inquiry is completed," one source said.