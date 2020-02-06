Suryakumar Yadav's bright ton powers Mumbai’s fightback against Saurashtra

Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to 134 to lead Mumbai's fight back on the third day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra after the domestic giants conceded 73 runs first-innings lead.

After losing opener Bhupen Lalwani (3) early, Surya (134 off 130 balls, 17x4, 3x6) and Jay Bista (46) wiped out the deficit in just 16 overs to keep Mumbai in the hunt at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri.

Surya notched up his 14th first-class 100, as he played his usual aggressive game, while Bista played second fiddle.

The duo added 119-runs for the second wicket and their partnership brought Mumbai back into the contention in what is a must-win game.

Surya got a life at 44 and he made optimum use of it. Mumbai went to tea at 120 for 1, 47 runs ahead.

But two overs after tea, Bista was dismissed by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut after giving a sitter to Harvik Desai in the slip cordon.