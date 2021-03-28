'Surprised Shardul Thakur wasn't man of the match': Virat Kohli after India beat England by 7 runs in 3rd ODI

India skipper Virat Kohli said he was surprised that Shardul Thakur wasn't awarded the man of the match, and the man of the series award wasn't given to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar after India defeated England by seven runs in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "When the top-two battle each other, we'll get exciting games. No one will throw in the towel, and Sam (Curran) played a really good innings to keep them in the hunt. However, our bowlers picked up wickets, and it moved from us finishing it off to them getting over the line before Hardik (Pandya) and Nattu (T. Natarajan) pulled it back. It's most disappointing for the guy who drops the catch, but as much as you get disappointed, catches get put down and sometimes they cost you. There's no lack of intent, and our body language was outstanding. Eventually we got over the line."

"I'm surprised Shardul (Thakur) wasn't the man of the match, and Bhuvi (Bhuvaneshwar Kumar) wasn't the man of the series. A lot of credit to them for bowling so well in adverse conditions. Prasidh (Krishna) and Krunal (Pandya) were impressive but death overs batting was extremely good, despite the early wickets, and if the top three can get a hundred, then we can get 370s and 380s later," he added.

Kohli further said the series win is "sweet" as it has come against the top team in the world.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran was awarded the man of the match and Jonny Bairstow received the man of the series award.