Suresh Raina quits IPL 2020: Five players CSK could sign to replace all-rounder

Soon after Chennai Super Kings landed in the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, 12 of their members, including two players - Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad - tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

On the same day, much to CSK's dismay, Suresh Raina decided to leave UAE and quit the IPL 2020 citing 'personal reasons'.

With less than three weeks remaining for the commencement of the IPL, who will replace Suresh Raina in the IPL 2020?

Here are 5 players who can replace the all-rounder:

1. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has made nearly 275 appearances in the T20 format, lesser than only Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. That makes him an idle replacement for Raina considering his hard-hitting ability which can take the game away in a matter of few overs.

2. Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has been a part of IPL since 2008. Previously, Tiwary has played with MS Dhoni during his stint with Rising Pune Supergiant.

In 98 IPL matches, the 34-year-old has 1,695 runs at an average of 28.73 with a decent strike-rate of 116.98.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara last played IPL in 2014 when he made 125 runs in six innings for Kings XI Punjab. He could not find a team in the IPL following that year.

However, his role for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy can be considered as valuable experience for CSK.

4. Ambati Rayudu

Considering Ambati Rayudu's big-hitting capability, specially at the number 3 slot in limited overs cricket, he is one of the most favourable person to replace Suresh Raina.

5. Hanuma Vihari

With stable performances in Test cricket, Vihari is yet to find his place in the shortest format of the game. He first played IPL in 2013 for SunRisers Hyderabad in 24 games, he has only scored 284 runs.

Last year, Vihari got his chance with Delhi Capitals, but could only manage to appear in two matches. As Vihari prefers the top-order position, CSK could prove to be a good opening for the 26-year-old for the right-handed batsman.