Suresh Raina quits International cricket: When did he play his first and last International match?

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, Suresh Raina joined him in his 'journey' and quit all forms of international cricket.

Taking to Instagram, Raina shared a picture and wrote: "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!

Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. Raina also cemented his place as one of the best fielders ever to play the game for India.