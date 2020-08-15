Suresh Raina quits International cricket: When did he play his first and last International match?

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, Suresh Raina joined him in his 'journey' and quit all forms of international cricket.
Taking to Instagram, Raina shared a picture and wrote: "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!
Raina is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game.
The 33-year-old has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India. Raina also cemented his place as one of the best fielders ever to play the game for India.
With Raina on the field, the opposition was always reluctant to run when the ball used to go him, and the cricketer rarely missed any catches.
Raina, always chirpy and bubbly on the field, has always been a team man. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31.
The left-handed batsman also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120.
In the shortest format of the game, Raina scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18.
He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and the batsman had played crucial knocks in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the tournament.
Raina would now be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The tournament is slated to begin on September 19 in the UAE. Dhoni and Raina are popularly known as Thala and China Thala among the fans of the franchise.
Raina is also the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, only behind Virat Kohli.
The batsman has played 193 matches in the tournament and has managed to score 5,368 runs at an average of 33.34.
Now, let's have a look at the prolific batsman's first and last match in the International career.
The 33-year-old batsman played his first test match on July 26, 2010 against Sri Lanka and his last on January 10, 2015, against Australia.
The left-handed batsman played his ODI Debut match on July 30, 2005 against Sri Lanka and his last on July 17, 2016 against England.
Raina played his first T20 match on December 1, 2006 against South Africa and his last against England on July 8, 2018.
(With inputs from ANI)
