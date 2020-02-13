Suresh Raina hails MS Dhoni as India's greatest captain

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India ever had. Raina was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under Dhoni and has played most of his cricket under the former skipper.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Raina will once again be an integral part of Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) army.

Speaking exclusively to The Super Kings show on Star Sports Tamil, Raina said, "I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room."