'Superman Kohli': Twitter hails skipper's stunning catch to dismiss Cameron Green in 1st Test against Australia

Even as India bundled Australia for 191 on the second day of the first D/N Test in Adelaide on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli and his team could have restricted the Aussies for a much lower total had they not dropped easy catches.

Meanwhile, leading from the front, not only with the bat but also with his fielding, Virat Kohli lifted the spirits of his side with a spectacular catch to dismiss debutant Cameron Green at short mid-wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a half-tracker to Green. Looking to score a boundary, the batsman hit the ball hard only to find 'Superman Kohli' grabbing a stunning catch.

Watch Video: