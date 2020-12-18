'Superman Kohli': Twitter hails skipper's stunning catch to dismiss Cameron Green in 1st Test against Australia

Even as India bundled Australia for 191 on the second day of the first D/N Test in Adelaide on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli and his team could have restricted the Aussies for a much lower total had they not dropped easy catches.
Meanwhile, leading from the front, not only with the bat but also with his fielding, Virat Kohli lifted the spirits of his side with a spectacular catch to dismiss debutant Cameron Green at short mid-wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a half-tracker to Green. Looking to score a boundary, the batsman hit the ball hard only to find 'Superman Kohli' grabbing a stunning catch.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, Twitter users hailed Kohli for his brilliant effort. A Twitter user wrote, "More than a captain, Virat with his class batting and fantastic fielding skills will be missed so much by Team India from the next match. Stunning catch!" "He is determined to win this test," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Besides, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most memorable overseas performances on Friday. Courtesy Ashwin's 18-3-55-4, India successfully managed to neutralise a sub-par first innings score of 244. Rival skipper Tim Paine (73 off 99 balls) was the only home batsman to show stomach for a fight.
With a handy first innings lead of 53 runs, India found their opener Prithvi Shaw's defence being breached again before ending the day at 9/1 -- an overall lead of 62 runs.
(With input from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)