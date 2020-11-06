Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli trolled for failed experiment as opening batsman

In the ongoing Indian Premier League playoffs eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former's skipper Virat Kohli, whose side decided to bat first, came down to the pitch as an opener.
The experiment failed miserably as the 32-year-old was dismissed rather quickly, having scored just 6 runs in 7 balls.
Kohli, who usually bats at the number three spot, has scored the most runs for RCB and is among the top run-getters in the IPL this season with 466 but at 121.35, and this is his slowest strike rate since 2012.
Kohli's experiment invited unnecessary trolls who took to Twitter to make all sorts of jokes on the skipper for his failed stint as an opener. Moreso, when it is a do-or-die contest between the teams.
Here are some reactions:
Interestingly, before the game had begun, former West Indies captain Brian Lara had brushed aside the idea that Kohli should open saying that he would be better served batting in the middle.
"There is unnecessary talk on this (his slow approach in middle overs). He has done a good job batting in the middle overs," said Lara.
Coming back to the match, all rounder Jason Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad restricted Bangalore to 131/7 wickets in 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.
RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal with Josh Philippe dropped and Aaron Finch batting No.3. The experiment didn't produce results as Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell within the first four overs while Finch departed having made a 30-ball 32.
Holder was the man who took out the openers while Finch fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Holder also dismissed Shivam Dube while Rashid Khan went wicketless but conceded just 22 runs in his four overs.