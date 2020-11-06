Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli trolled for failed experiment as opening batsman

In the ongoing Indian Premier League playoffs eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former's skipper Virat Kohli, whose side decided to bat first, came down to the pitch as an opener.

The experiment failed miserably as the 32-year-old was dismissed rather quickly, having scored just 6 runs in 7 balls.

Kohli, who usually bats at the number three spot, has scored the most runs for RCB and is among the top run-getters in the IPL this season with 466 but at 121.35, and this is his slowest strike rate since 2012.

Kohli's experiment invited unnecessary trolls who took to Twitter to make all sorts of jokes on the skipper for his failed stint as an opener. Moreso, when it is a do-or-die contest between the teams.

