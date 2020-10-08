Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 22nd match of Dream11 IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to face Kings XI Punjab in the 22nd fixture of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 8.

Having lost their previous games, both Hyderabad and Punjab will look forward to a morale-boosting win which will help them move up in the points table.

KL Rahul's Punjab should be vary of David Warner, the Hyderabad skipper who is the leading run-getter vs KXIP in IPL with 819 runs. Warner has managed to reach the half-century mark in all of his last eight previous innings against Punjab.

Hyderabad also needs to save up wickets for the death-overs as it is found that the side's middle-order has not been quite up to the mark barring Priyam Garg's fantastic inning in his previous outing. Warner's side has the lowest run-rate in death-overs in this year's IPL (8.88), whereas, Punjab has the highest ER (14.81).