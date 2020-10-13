Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Score, commentary for the 29th match of Dream11 IPL

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are struggling this year. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, having suffered five defeats in seven games. The team is placed seventh on the points table with four points.

On Tuesday, CSK will face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and have no choice but to deliver to keep their playoff hopes alive. The fixture will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue where the chasing teams have won only twice in this year's IPL.

To fix a spot in the play-offs, teams need to win 8 of their matches. And Chennai, who has only won two, will have to win their remaining six out of seven games.

While many CSK fans are worried about their favourite team's qualification, we must point out that the 'Yellow Brigade' was in an exactly similar situation back in 2010, which was eventually overturned. This year, the team is starting to get back in shape, specially the top-order. But, the instability in the middle-order still proves to be a problem for Dhoni.

While Chennai's game against Hyderabad is not a do-or-die quest, the challenge to bring back their campaign still remains a big task. Will Dhoni and Co work their way around the ongoing IPL?