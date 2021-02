Sunrisers Hyderabad: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought only three players at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore) were the players the Hyderabad-based franchise put their bids on.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

1. David Warner

2. Abhishek Sharma

3. Basil Thampi

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5. Jonny Bairstow