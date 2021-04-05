SunRisers Hyderabad: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in David Warner's 'Orange Army'

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is all set to start from April 9. Due to spike in COVID positive cases, at least the initial phase of the tournament will be played behind closed doors, much like the way it was carried out last year in UAE.

SunRisers Hyderabad is one franchise in the tournament which has performed consistently season after season. David Warner's orange army has some big names in the side who have the capability to guide the team to its 2nd title win. However, with an inexperienced middle order, SRH would again be dependent on skipper Warner, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey to score the bulk of runs.

Players retained

David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder and Abdul Samad

Players released

Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj

Players picked in IPL Auction 2021

Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, J Suchith

Full SRH squad for IPL 2021

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman