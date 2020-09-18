SunRisers Hyderabad: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in David Warner's squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.
David Warner will once again lead SunRisers Hyderabad as their captain. The Aussie led the side to their first and only IPL title in 2016. He was, however, removed from his post due to the ball-tampering ban. New Zealand's Kane Williamson replaced Warner. But for IPL 2020, Warner is back with full force as the side have a top class squad at their disposal and are strong contenders for the title.
Here is a full list of players in SunRisers Hyderabad squad:
David Warner (c)
Abhishek Sharma
Basil Thampi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Billy Stanlake
Jonny Bairstow
Kane Williamson
Manish Pandey
Mohammad Nabi
Rashid Khan
Sandeep Sharma
Shahbaz Nadeem
Shreevats Goswami
Siddarth Kaul
Khaleel Ahmed
T Natarajan
Vijay Shankar
Wriddhiman Saha
Abdul Samad
Fabian Allen
Mitchell Marsh
Priyam Garg
Sandeep Bavanaka
Sanjay Yadav
Virat Singh
