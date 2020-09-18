SunRisers Hyderabad: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in David Warner's squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

David Warner will once again lead SunRisers Hyderabad as their captain. The Aussie led the side to their first and only IPL title in 2016. He was, however, removed from his post due to the ball-tampering ban. New Zealand's Kane Williamson replaced Warner. But for IPL 2020, Warner is back with full force as the side have a top class squad at their disposal and are strong contenders for the title.

Here is a full list of players in SunRisers Hyderabad squad:

David Warner (c)

Abhishek Sharma

Basil Thampi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Billy Stanlake

Jonny Bairstow

Kane Williamson

Manish Pandey

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Sandeep Sharma

Shahbaz Nadeem

Shreevats Goswami

Siddarth Kaul

Khaleel Ahmed

T Natarajan

Vijay Shankar

Wriddhiman Saha

Abdul Samad

Fabian Allen

Mitchell Marsh

Priyam Garg

Sandeep Bavanaka

Sanjay Yadav

Virat Singh