Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Brian Lara, Simon Katich after dismal 2021 season

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara as their strategic advisor and batting coach, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The franchise has also signed Simon Katich as the assistant coach. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani will have a dual role of fielding coach and scout.

All this is in addition to Dale Steyn joining as the team's bowling coach, added the report.

SRH had an abysmal season in 2021 where they finished at the bottom of the standings after having made the playoffs in each of the five seasons before that.

Trevor Bayliss, their head coach was dismissed and has been replaced by Tom Moody.

The 2016 Champions have, however, retained Muttiah Muralitharan in their support staff. The Lankan legend will be their strategy and spin bowling coach.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:58 PM IST