Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad bring in Brian Lara, Simon Katich after dismal 2021 season

SRH now have Brian Lara, Simon Katich, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan as part of their franchise
FPJ Web Desk
Brian Lara | Photo: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara as their strategic advisor and batting coach, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The franchise has also signed Simon Katich as the assistant coach. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani will have a dual role of fielding coach and scout.

All this is in addition to Dale Steyn joining as the team's bowling coach, added the report.

SRH had an abysmal season in 2021 where they finished at the bottom of the standings after having made the playoffs in each of the five seasons before that.

Trevor Bayliss, their head coach was dismissed and has been replaced by Tom Moody.

The 2016 Champions have, however, retained Muttiah Muralitharan in their support staff. The Lankan legend will be their strategy and spin bowling coach.

