Sunil Gavaskar would have made 15,000 Test runs had he played in the current era: Inzamam Ul Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul-Haq has heaped praise on former India opening great Sunil Gavaskar, saying that Gavaskar’s then world record of 10,000 Test runs would be equivalent to 15,000-16,000 runs in international cricket today.

Gavaskar, who scored his 10,000th run against Pakistan in 1987, retired in the same year, with 10,122 runs and 34 centuries with an average just above 51.

His greatest performances were against the West Indies under three captains – Gary Sobers, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards. Gavaskar faced bowlers such as Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Colin Croft, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, Curtley Ambrose and Courtney Walsh from the West Indies, Ian Botham, John Snow, and Bob Willis from England, Dennis Lille and Jeff Thompson from Australia, Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz from Pakistan, and Sir Richard Hadlee from New Zealand.

“We need to consider that there were different rules at the time. Batsmen did not have the protective gear that they do today. Gavaskar was a role model and his record speaks for itself. Gavaskar for his part never wore a helmet and played wearing a skullcap, even after the helmet was introduced into international cricket. Had he been a contemporary cricketer, I won’t be surprised if he scored 15,000-16,000 Test runs,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel, as part of a tribute to Gavaskar on his birthday.

Gavaskar had a dream debut against the West Indies after becoming the first Indian to score a century and a double century in the same match - versus West Indies at Port of Spain.

He also scored double centuries against England, but his score - an unbeaten 236 against the West Indies - at Madras (now Chennai) - remains his highest.

He also courted controversy in the limited overs format by scoring an unbeaten 36 in 60 overs in the 1975 World Cup - an innings he has termed the 'worst he has ever played'. In his final year as an international cricketer, he slammed his maiden ODI century during the 1987 World Cup against New Zealand.