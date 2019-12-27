Sumit Prajapati shines with ball in Sanjeevani victory

Mumbai: Sumit Prajapati’s six for 33 featured in Sanjeevani Cricket Academy’s six wickets win over Kaushtab Pawar Cricket Academy in second round of the MCC U-19 Cricket Tournament 2019, played at Oval Maidan on Friday.

Sanjeevani CA put the Pawar Academy to bat after winning the toss. Courtesy Sumit Prajapathi’s fine spell of 8-1-33-6, Pawar CA were bowled out for 123. In reply, Sanjeevani lost a couple of wickets, but Hitesh Pawar and Parshad Bodke took them home with six wickets to spare.

In another second round tie, Mane Cricket Academy defeated Lord Northbrook by 7 wickets. Lord Northbrook, batting first, were shot out for 124, with Rohit Kumbli (3/18), Prithbvik Pandit (3/22) and Yash Mehta (2/22) sharing the bowling honours. Vignesh Kharge, who top-scored with 37, helped Mane CA home with seven wickets in hand.