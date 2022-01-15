STUMPS: Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain after "7 years of hard work"

Win or lose, determination was always writ large in captain Virat Kohli’s demeanour. But something seemed amiss after Temba Bavuma’s slog that gave South Africa a 2-1 Test series win against India. Kohli seemed unusually resigned – he moved his hands over his hair, put on his sunglasses that were resting on his head before. Nobody could see those eyes; the post-match press conference was rather blunt.

A day later, Kohli announced his decision to step down from a position that he held dearly, with prestige – the Test captaincy of the Indian men’s team.“It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now,” he wrote on social media.

While the term ‘end of an era’ is an oft-loosely used one, Kohli’s decision to leave Test captaincy is indeed that. He was handed charge — almost abruptly after MS Dhoni retired from Tests mid-series — in 2014 when India were ranked seventh in the ICC Rankings. He led with aplomb on the very first occasion, going for the win and risking loss instead of settling for a draw against Australia. That India went on from hoping to win an odd game overseas to being expected to dominate and achieve series victories away from home is a testament to the culture brought in by captain Kohli.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

The decision, though, adds another chapter to the tension between Kohli and the BCCI in recent months. In what came as a surprise then, he had announced relinquishing the T20I captaincy of the national side just before the Men’s T20 World Cup, and that he intended on being in charge of the Test and ODI sides. However, before the tour of South Africa, Kohli was removed as the ODI captain with Rohit Sharma given charge of both the white-ball sides.

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the board had asked him to reconsider his decision then, something which chief selector Chetan Sharma later alluded to, Kohli denied having any conversations and claimed that his move was lauded as being in the right direction.

Kohli’s low form also added to the issue and it seemed as if the Tests against South Africa could decide which direction the saga moves in. India began the series by winning at the Proteas’ fortress in Centurion, with Kohli in charge. However, with him out due to back spasms, India lost the second game at the Wanderers under KL Rahul as captain, before being defeated in the final Test in Cape Town on Friday.

With Kohli at the helm, India won 40 of the 68 Tests they played, making him the most successful Indian captain. The 33-year-old also is fourth in the list of most wins as captains in Test cricket, with South Africa’s Graeme Smith (53), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) above him.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” wrote Kohli before thanking the BCCI and mentioning Shastri and Dhoni for their support.

The Kohli spice was amiss on the last day in office as captain. And after what has followed, Indian cricket can only look forward to seeing the spice back in the form of his batting.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:28 PM IST