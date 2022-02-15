Strong IPL auction indicates gripping action in upcoming IPL season

IPL auctions have always brought surprise for cricket fans with some of the players fetching record-breaking offers from IPL teams.

In 2022 IPL auction, fast bowlers were in high demand with 13 bowlers offered more than a million US dollars by teams.

While Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the teams with big names in cricket, other teams are also spending a lot of money to attract talent.

The auction system at IPL is quite complex and team managements have to be very careful about how they can spend money in order to attract the best talent in cricket.

Also, there is a limit on the total amount spent by a franchisee and this limits their options to bid for the strong players. While many teams manage to keep majority of their players for multiple seasons, there are a few players that go for auction each season.

In IPL 2022 auction, 23-year old Ishan Kishan fetched the highest amount (INR 15.25 crore) and this came as no surprise for cricket experts. Kishan has showcased excellent performance in recent matches and Mumbai Indians have grabbed him for the highest price in the current auction. Mumbai Indians has also offered good deals to Tim David (8.25 crore), Jofra Archer (8 crore) and Jayadev Unadkat (1.3 crore). CSK offered Deepak Chahar Rs 14 Crore, the highest amount offered to an Indian bowler till date.

The auction trends suggest that the teams are more balanced for the upcoming season. This also means that there can be surprises from teams that haven’t performed well in the previous seasons. Mumbai Indians, Chennai SuperKings and other strong teams could face tough competition in the upcoming season. The upcoming season will surely offer wonderful action on the ground. This also means that cricket fans will have gripping action and they can place cricket bets on their favorite teams.

BetIndia offers a highly reliable and transparent platform for placing bets on sports events. Indian cricket fans are shifting quickly to online sports betting platforms as these platforms offer comfortable and reliable betting options on sports events across the world. The experts predict that 22bet IPL odds to be one of the best among the top betting sites in India.

Among other strong IPL auctions were Nicholas Pooran (10.75 crore SRH), Washington Sundar (8.75 crore SRH), Nitish Rana (8 crore KKR), Jason Holder (8.75 crore LSG), Harshal Patel (10.75 crore RCB), Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 crore PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (12.25 crore KKR), Avesh Khan (10 crore LSG) and Liam Livingstone (11.5 crore PBKS).

In the current auction, 11 players crossed 10-crore mark in price offered by the teams. Total of 204 players were auctioned during the current event and 67 players were from abroad while rest were Indian players.

The upcoming IPL season would be hosted by India as the COVID-19 cases have reduced in the recent weeks. The first match will be held on 2 April 2022, as per BCCI schedule. With COVID-19 pandemic under control, sports fans might be able to enjoy the live action in the cricket stadiums across India. 2021 IPL season had to be shifted to UAE due to a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Cricket fans will surely enjoy the action on the local pitches and Indian players will have better support on their home grounds. Fans are already waiting for the upcoming season of IPL and advertisers have already earmarked marketing budgets for the most popular event in cricket. It is yet to be seen which team will surprise cricket fans in IPL 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:33 PM IST