Streaks, mohawks and moustache - A look at MS Dhoni's best hairstyles

Did Dhoni keep up with his hairstyles with every winning streak? It did seem back then, especially when he decided to shave it all after coming out victorious during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, after beating Sri Lanka. However, according to reports, it was less of a hairstyle, as captain cool then wanted to offer his hair at the Balaji temple in Tirupati.

MS also didn’t shy away from sporting a Mohawk. The trend made waves across India, where every lad wanted to get the Dhoni look. Local barbers also pushed their limits and geared up with trimmers to help cricket lovers stay fashion forward.

Eventually Dhoni started flaunting his grey locks and kept it simple after he was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel with the Indian Territorial Army and qualifying as a paratrooper. It was until last year that we saw him return with a V-hawk and keep up with his trendy hairstyle saga.