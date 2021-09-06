'Stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense': AB de Villiers reacts over R Ashwin's non-selection after Virat Kohli's men beat England

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers has reacted over the controversy which erupted after star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection for the fourth Test match against England.

Several cricket experts and fans were asking for R Ashwin's inclusion in the team after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley but he was ignored for the fourth time in the ongoing series.

However, now with India's massive 157-run victory in fourth Test, Virat Kohli's team selection has been appreciated on social media.

Meanwhile, the former South African batsman has urged the "spectators of Test Cricket" to "stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense". He added, "Start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!"

AB de Villiers also praised Kohli and his team for taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. "Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale," he tweeted.

On the final day of the match, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to fashion India's emphatic 157-run victory.

Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final match will be played in Manchester from September 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:26 PM IST