Still got it! Five years on, Sachin Tendulkar lifts his bat to face Ellyse Perry

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's Ellyse Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Tendulkar was facing Australia's star all rounder and 2019 Women's Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry in the over and her former teammate Alex Blackwell. He said while walking up to the pitch that it was the first time in five years that he was picking up a bat and the 46-year-old ended up hitting a four off the first ball he faced.

Ellyse Perry bowled four balls to Tendulkar, and the Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over.

The rest of the two balls were bowled by Sutherland. When Tendulkar was batting, Australia's women's team did the fielding duties.

On Saturday, the challenge was laid down by Perry on Twitter on Saturday and in the video, she said, "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match".