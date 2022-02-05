Steve Waugh hits out at Cricket Australia, says it lacks clarity with stance on Justin Langer

Steve Waugh says Cricket Australia (CA) provided "no clarity" in its explanation of why it offered Justin Langer only a short-term contract extension.

Waugh's comments followed CA chief executive Nick Hockley's media conference on Saturday, in which he defended the decision to offer Langer a six-month contract extension, saying he did not meet the team's "needs going forward".

Waugh took to Instagram and posted a photo of a handwritten note containing words such as "transition" and "evolve".

The former Test captain wrote in his post he did not understand the reasons CA cited as to why Langer was not in its long-term plans.

"Plenty of Buzz words but no clarity as to why Justin Langer is no longer deemed worthy of the coaching role," Waugh wrote.

"Not sure how the team evolves and transitions form being loved by the public and being ranked number one is test cricket and the World Champions in T20.

