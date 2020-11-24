Steve Smith explains how IPL has eliminated 'sledging' in cricket

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, the Men in Blue are prepping for their upcoming tour of Australia which will see the two rivals play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

India and Australia's rivalry goes back to the era of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting and it goes without saying that players were definitely involved in 'sledging'.

But, in modern cricket, Australia top-order batsman Steve Smith believes the IPL has made sledging look awkward these days. The IPL, which involves many top cricketers from different nations playing together, may have toned down sledging when it comes to international cricket.

Sledging used to be a common phenomenon against visiting teams in Australia. But things have changed nowadays, says Smith.

"People talk so much about sledging and stuff. But it is very little that happens in our days. I think probably it has a lot to do with things like IPL that brings together players from all around the world. So for instance if you get stuck into someone one day, you might be playing with them a few days later or a few months later. So it is awkward. Obviously, it doesn't happen so much nowadays," said Smith on Tuesday while speaking to reporters.

The Men in Blue are currently training in Sydney ahead of the first ODI on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).