Steve Smith becomes the fastest batsman to reach 7000 Test runs

Australian batsman Steve Smith once again enters the record books of Test cricket after he became the fastest batsman to reach 7000 Test runs in the history of cricket. Smith took 70 matches and 126 innings to acheive the milestone.

The former Australian skipper breaks a 73-year-old record held by late Wally Hammond of England since August 17, 1946, he required 80 matches and 131 innings to reach the landmark.

When Smith completed his 23rd run, in Australia's first innings of the day-night test, he completed 7000 Test runs which is the fastest by any batsman in fewer number of matches and innings.

In the first Test Smith was dismissed for just four runs where he came down the track but missed Yasir Shah's leg-break trick that cleaned the stumps of the batsman. Yasir had dismissed Smith for the seventh time in Test cricket, for which he signalled showing his seven fingers to the dressing room.

After that incident Smith said he will be be a little bit more disciplined against Yasir Shah's bowling.

Smith is coming off an astounding Ashes series in England where he amassed 774 runs from seven innings at an extraordinary average of 110.57. His exploits helped Australia retain the Ashes, despite middling performances from the rest of the batsmen.